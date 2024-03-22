Brookstone Capital Management Increases Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,432,000. Avity Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 114,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,791,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GD traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $282.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,813. The business has a fifty day moving average of $267.46 and a 200 day moving average of $249.67. The company has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $284.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on GD. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.69.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

