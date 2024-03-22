Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,507 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $15,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 326,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,578,000 after acquiring an additional 15,028 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 352,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,510,000 after acquiring an additional 24,252 shares during the period. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 292,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,179,000 after acquiring an additional 95,705 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BIV stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.35. The stock had a trading volume of 184,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,656. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.12. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.71.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

