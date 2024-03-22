Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 684,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,575 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 0.9% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $42,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 67,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock remained flat at $65.20 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,810. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.65. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $65.38.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.