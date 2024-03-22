Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 558,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 29,731 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.06% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $14,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,675,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,927,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962,030 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,949,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,907,403,000 after buying an additional 3,543,790 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,628,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $559,230,000 after acquiring an additional 59,941 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,026,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $378,668,000 after buying an additional 3,013,807 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,807,842 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $449,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on WBA. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,652,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,670,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $36.58. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 151.52%.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at $14,171,654.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

