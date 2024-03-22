Brookstone Capital Management Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 81.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 2,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 303,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,821,000 after buying an additional 19,382 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.88 on Friday, hitting $206.06. 11,834,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,801,043. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.55. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $210.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

