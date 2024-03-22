Brookstone Capital Management Raises Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,092 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 2.2% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $106,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $345.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,983. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $331.25 and a 200-day moving average of $304.10. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $237.32 and a twelve month high of $348.88. The stock has a market cap of $113.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

