Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 75.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,973 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PJAN. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 26,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 19,967 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth $1,019,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth $5,345,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of PJAN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.02. 116,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $700.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.71.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

