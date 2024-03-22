Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Free Report) by 329.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 533,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409,305 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.21% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December worth $17,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter valued at about $7,692,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter valued at about $4,132,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter.

UDEC stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.35. 1,398 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $84.36 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.30.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (UDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

