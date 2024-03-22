Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYC stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $81.35. 5,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.92. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $60.74 and a one year high of $82.35.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

