Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,825 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $252,085,000 after purchasing an additional 392,427 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 7.7% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $55,798,000 after acquiring an additional 26,109 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,723,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Netflix by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 918,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $404,755,000 after buying an additional 160,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $5.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $627.86. 671,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,653,687. The company’s 50 day moving average is $568.15 and its 200 day moving average is $481.40. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $304.14 and a one year high of $634.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.71 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 273,767 shares of company stock valued at $151,298,232. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

