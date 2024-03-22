Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 244,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,938 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $14,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,537,019,000 after buying an additional 4,172,231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,697,446,000 after buying an additional 2,523,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,100,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,053 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,307,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,224 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,591 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

Realty Income Stock Performance

O traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.33. 1,238,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,209,469. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.42.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.45%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

