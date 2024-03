Brookstone Capital Management Sells 1,003 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,343,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,998,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,595,611,000 after buying an additional 64,537 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,519,758,000 after buying an additional 5,636,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,045,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,068,000 after purchasing an additional 57,011 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $338.80. 245,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,927. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $233.51 and a 1-year high of $340.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $323.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

