Brookstone Capital Management Sells 18,094 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,094 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $21,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $298.44. The stock had a trading volume of 16,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,648. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $285.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.36. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $223.83 and a 12-month high of $300.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

