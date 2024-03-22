Brookstone Capital Management Sells 20,024 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,024 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 2.16% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $20,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $55.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,077. The company has a market capitalization of $995.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.75. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $47.35 and a 52 week high of $55.80.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

