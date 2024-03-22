Brookstone Capital Management Sells 2,205 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $24,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.59. 77,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,772. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $85.91 and a 52-week high of $115.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3842 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

