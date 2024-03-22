Brookstone Capital Management Sells 3,589 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.32% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $5,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $750,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 195.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 80,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 53,568 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA FUTY traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $41.28. 32,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $45.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.78.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.