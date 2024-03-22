Brookstone Capital Management Sells 43,316 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,316 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $28,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XYLD. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

XYLD traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $40.66. The company had a trading volume of 94,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,388. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $37.49 and a 52-week high of $41.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

