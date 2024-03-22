Brookstone Capital Management Sells 622,146 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,510,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622,146 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.8% of Brookstone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.41% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $84,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,057,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,649,000 after purchasing an additional 690,119 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,952 shares during the period. Stadion Money Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 10,566,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,808 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,596 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.33. 1,134,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,417,251. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.79 and a fifty-two week high of $61.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.73.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

