Brookstone Capital Management Sells 7,404 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,404 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $5,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA ARKW traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.67. The company had a trading volume of 77,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,868. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $84.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.83.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

