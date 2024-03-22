Brookstone Capital Management Sells 8,252 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,252 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.37. 331,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,805. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $111.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.53.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

