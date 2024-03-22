Bruce J. Labovitz Sells 10,000 Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) CFO Bruce J. Labovitz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,288 shares in the company, valued at $12,268,237.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bowman Consulting Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock opened at $41.87 on Friday. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.52 and a 1 year high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $637.68 million, a P/E ratio of -80.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BWMN shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 474.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 333.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. 44.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

