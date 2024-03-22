BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09), Zacks reports. BTCS had a negative net margin of 347.78% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%. The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter.

BTCS Stock Performance

Shares of BTCS stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.58. BTCS has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of BTCS in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BTCS news, COO Michal Handerhan sold 28,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $42,529.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,683,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,541,829.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BTCS news, CEO Charles W. Allen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,264,220 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michal Handerhan sold 28,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $42,529.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,683,331 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,829.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,703 shares of company stock valued at $191,568. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BTCS

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BTCS stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of BTCS as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms.

