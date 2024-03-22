BTIG Research Raises CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Price Target to $22.00

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) had its price target upped by BTIG Research from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CLSK. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded CleanSpark from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on CleanSpark from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on CleanSpark from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.38.

CleanSpark Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLSK opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.81. CleanSpark has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $23.45.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $73.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.06 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CleanSpark will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CleanSpark news, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 443,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $8,997,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,795,863 shares in the company, valued at $56,783,977.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli sold 26,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $549,286.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 554,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,603,403.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 443,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $8,997,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,795,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,783,977.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 802,620 shares of company stock worth $16,496,819. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CleanSpark

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,433,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,032,000 after buying an additional 3,235,171 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,563,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,866,000 after buying an additional 3,085,789 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 907.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,203,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,516 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,533,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

