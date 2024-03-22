C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Stock Price Down 3.1%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.43 and last traded at $27.49. 1,369,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 8,210,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.38.

AI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on C3.ai from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.91.

The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in C3.ai by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 10,261 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

