Cabaletta Bio’s (CABA) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 182.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.30.

Cabaletta Bio Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.70. The stock had a trading volume of 657,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,678. The company has a market cap of $758.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.72. Cabaletta Bio has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $26.35.

In related news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $215,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CABA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 552.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 42,078 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $930,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 20.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,422,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,648,000 after purchasing an additional 241,803 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $1,798,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 1,167.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 59,490 shares during the last quarter.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

