Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Shares Purchased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Cadence Bank by 102.9% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Bank by 166.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CADE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Cadence Bank in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.05.

Cadence Bank Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of CADE opened at $28.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.01. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $31.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). Cadence Bank had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.99 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

