Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. Cameco makes up 5.8% of Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $7,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 402.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113,385 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 21.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,418,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,087,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865,085 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cameco by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,843,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 74.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,730,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CCJ traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.37. The company had a trading volume of 508,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,368,829. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $23.73 and a twelve month high of $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 71.07 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.09 and its 200-day moving average is $42.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCJ. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCJ

About Cameco

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.