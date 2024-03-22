Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000. Bentley Systems accounts for 1.3% of Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,604,000 after buying an additional 556,363 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 13,516,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,987,000 after buying an additional 578,512 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,446,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,196,000 after buying an additional 100,207 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,225,000 after buying an additional 224,108 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,520,000 after buying an additional 99,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 88,925 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $4,400,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,283,576.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

BSY stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.76. 216,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,191. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 52.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.10. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $40.71 and a 1-year high of $55.37.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $310.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.67 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

About Bentley Systems

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.