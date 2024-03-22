Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 445,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,000. Crescent Point Energy accounts for about 2.4% of Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 15.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 172,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 22,571 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth $50,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 22.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 372,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 68,277 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 25.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 85,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 17,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 76.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,549,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,986,000 after buying an additional 1,965,940 shares during the last quarter. 35.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

CPG stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.77. 766,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,639,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.31. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 2.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 48.57%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

