California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Stock Price Down 5.2% After Analyst Downgrade

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.2% on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $68.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. California Resources traded as low as $52.91 and last traded at $53.15. Approximately 466,904 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,004,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.08.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of California Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

Get California Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on California Resources

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Resources

California Resources Stock Down 5.2 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in California Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the first quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of California Resources by 67,800.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.96. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.08). California Resources had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. California Resources’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

California Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.