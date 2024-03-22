Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Purchased by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,261 shares during the period. Cameco comprises approximately 1.2% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113,385 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,418,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,087,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865,085 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,843,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,730,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

CCJ stock opened at $42.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $23.73 and a one year high of $51.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.37.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

