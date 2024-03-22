Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Target Price to GBX 530

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 540 ($6.87) to GBX 530 ($6.75) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Atalaya Mining Stock Down 0.8 %
ATYM opened at GBX 364 ($4.63) on Tuesday. Atalaya Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 281 ($3.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 378 ($4.81). The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £509.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,456.00, a P/E/G ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 332.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 326.47.
Atalaya Mining Company Profile
