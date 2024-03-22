Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Target Price to GBX 530

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 540 ($6.87) to GBX 530 ($6.75) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atalaya Mining Stock Down 0.8 %

ATYM opened at GBX 364 ($4.63) on Tuesday. Atalaya Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 281 ($3.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 378 ($4.81). The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £509.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,456.00, a P/E/G ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 332.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 326.47.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

