Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Trading Down 17.5%

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 17.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$4.83 and last traded at C$4.95. Approximately 192,054 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 274% from the average daily volume of 51,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.00.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Canacol Energy from C$11.00 to C$6.70 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

The stock has a market cap of C$165.04 million, a P/E ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.61, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

