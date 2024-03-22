Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.08 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$98.00 to C$96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$99.06.

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$100.48 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$69.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$100.87. The stock has a market cap of C$107.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$88.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$88.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01.

In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.36, for a total value of C$2,980,797.00. In related news, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 270,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.86, for a total transaction of C$23,993,361.00. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.36, for a total transaction of C$2,980,797.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 634,749 shares of company stock worth $59,381,690. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.54%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

