Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay Sells 30,000 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 30,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.36, for a total value of C$2,980,797.00.

Timothy Shawn Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.71, for a total transaction of C$4,435,580.00.

On Friday, December 22nd, Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.72, for a total transaction of C$4,335,890.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$100.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$107.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of C$69.09 and a one year high of C$100.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$88.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$88.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.54%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNQ. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$99.06.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Further Reading

