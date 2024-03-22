Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Shares Up 13.7%

Shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Free Report) shot up 13.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.16. 5,107,015 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 6,344,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOEV. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Canoo from $34.50 to $17.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Canoo in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Canoo from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOEV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 745.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 117,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103,630 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 32.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 306.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100,079 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 1,133.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 25,495 shares during the period. 36.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.
