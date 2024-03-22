Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Free Report) were down 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.72 and last traded at $4.17. Approximately 13,573,481 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 7,510,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOEV shares. Wedbush started coverage on Canoo in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Canoo from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Canoo from $34.50 to $17.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.
View Our Latest Analysis on Canoo
Canoo Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canoo by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,036,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after buying an additional 904,907 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canoo by 212.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 470,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 319,538 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canoo by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 729,236 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Canoo by 745.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 117,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Canoo by 259.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 224,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.23% of the company’s stock.
About Canoo
Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Canoo
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants are an Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.