Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Free Report) were down 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.72 and last traded at $4.17. Approximately 13,573,481 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 7,510,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOEV shares. Wedbush started coverage on Canoo in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Canoo from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Canoo from $34.50 to $17.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $177.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canoo by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,036,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after buying an additional 904,907 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canoo by 212.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 470,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 319,538 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canoo by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 729,236 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Canoo by 745.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 117,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Canoo by 259.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 224,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.

