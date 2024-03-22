Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $37,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Capital One Financial stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.40. 1,170,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,799,142. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $143.99. The company has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $142.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.42.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

