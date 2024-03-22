Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $183.42 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $125.34 and a 12 month high of $184.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.60. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.3454 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.