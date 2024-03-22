Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 3,019 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 87,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 370,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,498,000 after purchasing an additional 74,337 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,451,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,209,000 after purchasing an additional 60,862 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 30,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 17.6% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 319,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,726,000 after buying an additional 47,906 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.31.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.5 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $88.77 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $89.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.50. The company has a market capitalization of $73.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $5,891,020.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,161,117.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $5,891,020.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,161,117.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,797,983.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,371 shares of company stock worth $19,505,099. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

