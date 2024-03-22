Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 298 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 112.1% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $52,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $65.20 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $65.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.70 and a 200 day moving average of $61.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

