Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 9.8% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298,820 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,737.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,502,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,593 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $128,190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after acquiring an additional 884,541 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $119.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.86. The company has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $120.03.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

