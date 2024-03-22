Carclo (LON:CAR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.00

Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10), with a volume of 58319 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.15 ($0.10).

Carclo Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.87 million, a P/E ratio of -78.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 528.22, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9.94.

About Carclo

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates in two segments, CTP and Aerospace. The CTP segment offers value-adding engineered solutions for the life science, optical, and precision component industries.

