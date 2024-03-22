Cardano Price Hits $0.61 on Top Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00000966 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Cardano has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $21.66 billion and approximately $640.68 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,303.58 or 0.05239220 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.54 or 0.00084903 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00010432 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00018081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00020614 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00017696 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003853 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,728,716,299 coins and its circulating supply is 35,569,485,290 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.