CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD) Upgraded to Buy by Maxim Group

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $3.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 158.62% from the stock’s previous close.

CareCloud Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCLD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,417. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $3.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23.

Get CareCloud alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareCloud

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in CareCloud during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in CareCloud during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CareCloud during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in CareCloud during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CareCloud during the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.