Carnival Co. &’s (CCL) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

CCL has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.53.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.28. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.78 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $580,041.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,390.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. 55.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

