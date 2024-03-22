Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) VP Paul Donald Elliott Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 6,500 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $168,155.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,664.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Carriage Services Stock Down 1.0 %

CSV stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.52. 13,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The firm has a market cap of $401.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.04.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.28. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $98.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carriage Services Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carriage Services

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Carriage Services by 527.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Carriage Services by 98.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Carriage Services by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Carriage Services by 35.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

