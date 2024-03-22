Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 364,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 19,141 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 265.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 44,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE CARR opened at $59.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.52. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $60.87.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.