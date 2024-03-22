Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC) Director Buys $11,426.40 in Stock

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) Director Timothy A. Springer bought 19,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $11,426.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,073,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,644,043.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cartesian Therapeutics Stock Down 8.5 %

NASDAQ RNAC opened at $0.70 on Friday. Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday.

Cartesian Therapeutics Company Profile

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

