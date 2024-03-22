Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 180 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for 1.5% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 41,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 34,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.12.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,753,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,808,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.82. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $72.95. The company has a market capitalization of $127.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $587,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,198,371.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,607 shares of company stock valued at $13,214,499 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

